SSC Releases JE Answer Key 2021 On Official Website, Check Steps To Download

SSC JE Answer Key 2021: The Staff Selection Commission final answer key for JE Paper 1 has been released. SSC uploaded the final answer key of Junior Engineer exam paper I on Wednesday, July 7. The answer key has been released for all the branches like Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts. Candidates who appeared for the SSC exam can download the answer key with the question paper from SSC's official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE Answer Key: Important dates

Answer key has been uploaded on website on 7th July 2021

Last date to download SSC JE Paper 1 Answer Key is 6th August. Candidates should make sure to download answer key before second half of Aug 6 as the portal will be closed at 4 pm.

Direct link to check the answer key

Go to the official website ssc.nic.in.

Click on Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)

The above-mentioned link will be flashing on the homepage

A PDF will be displayed, open it and click on the link mentioned there

Or here is the direct link to view SSC JE answer key

Enter Roll number and password as per admission certificate and click on login button

SSC Junior Engineer Answer Key 2020 will be displayed, download and take a printout for future reference

To be noted that SSC has already declared result of JE paper 1 examination on 30th June 2021. Candidates who managed to be on the Paper I merit list are eligible to appear for paper 2. However, the schedule of SSC JE 2020 Paper 2 has not been announced yet. However, it is being expected that it will be announced on the official website anytime soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.