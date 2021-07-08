SSC Releases JE Answer Key 2021 On Official Website, Check Steps To Download

Quick links:
IMAGE: UNSPLASH
SSC JE Answer Key 2021: The Staff Selection Commission final answer key for JE Paper 1 has been released. SSC uploaded the final answer key of Junior Engineer exam paper I on Wednesday, July 7. The answer key has been released for all the branches like Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts. Candidates who appeared for the SSC exam can download the answer key with the question paper from SSC's official website ssc.nic.in.
To be noted that SSC has already declared result of JE paper 1 examination on 30th June 2021. Candidates who managed to be on the Paper I merit list are eligible to appear for paper 2. However, the schedule of SSC JE 2020 Paper 2 has not been announced yet. However, it is being expected that it will be announced on the official website anytime soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.