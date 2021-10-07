SSC Releases Schedules For CHSL, CGL, And Other Exams, Read Details

SSC CHSL, CGL Exam Dates: Schedules for SSC CHSL and other exams have been released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website on Wednesday. As per that, exam dates of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2020 or CHSL exam and Combined Graduate Level Examination for Tier I and II has been announced on the website. Furthermore, the exam dates of the Selection Post (Phase-IX) have also been released by the commission.

Students who will be appearing for the Staff Selection Commission exams can go to the official website of the commission and find more information regarding it. Read on to know more about the SSC exam schedule, dates, admit cards, questions, marking, and so on.

SSC exam schedule 2021

SSC CHSL exam date 2021

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 Tier 2 will be conducted on January 1, 2022.

SSC CGL exam date 2021

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 Tier II will be conducted on January 28 and January 29, 2022.

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 Tier III will be conducted on February 6, 2022.

SSC selection post exam date 2021

Selection Post (Phase-IX) examination will be conducted from February 2 to 10, 2022

SSC exam admit cards

SSC has not yet released admit cards for the exam and they will be soon released on the official website. Candidates to appear for the exams need to keep checking the official website for the next updates.

Notably, the exam schedule and dates are subjected to the COVID-19 situation and further changes will be made if necessary. In past instances, the commission has made several changes and revisions in the exams.

SSC CHSL and SSC CGL exam

Both SSC CHSL and SSC CGL Tier III exams will be descriptive type and will be held for 100 marks. It will be conducted in offline mode. Meanwhile, CGL exam Tier II and Selection Post (Phase-IX) exams will be conducted on an online basis and will be MCQ-based.

Earlier in September, the final results for the CHSL 2018 were released. Also, the results of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II) were announced by the commission.

Image: PTI