SSC Result 2021: SSC Releases Result Dates For JHT, CHSL & JE Paper; Check Details Here

SSC Result 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on July 6 announced the result dates for various exams. The result date has been announced for SSC JHT Paper 2 2020, SSC CHSL Final result 2018, SSC CHSL Tier 2 2019, and JE Paper 2 2019. Candidates who managed to appear in the above-mentioned exams can check the result dates here. Candidates may also visit the official website ssc.nic.in for more information. Here is the direct link to view the official notification released on Tuesday.
It is to be noted that SSC JHT paper II 2020 exam was conducted on 14th February 2021. Final selection list will be based on the merit list and the marks obtained by candidates in the SSC JHT Paper 1 and paper 2. Staff Selection Commission is currently doing document verification of candidates for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2018. The last date for document verification is 14th July 2021. The result for the same is expected to be declared by 30th September 2021. SSC has advised candidates to keep tracking the official website ssc.nic.in for being updated.