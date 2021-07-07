SSC Result 2021: SSC Releases Result Dates For JHT, CHSL & JE Paper; Check Details Here

SSC Result 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on July 6 announced the result dates for various exams. The result date has been announced for SSC JHT Paper 2 2020, SSC CHSL Final result 2018, SSC CHSL Tier 2 2019, and JE Paper 2 2019. Candidates who managed to appear in the above-mentioned exams can check the result dates here. Candidates may also visit the official website ssc.nic.in for more information. Here is the direct link to view the official notification released on Tuesday.

Result dates

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 (Paper-II)- 15th July 2021

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 (Final Result)- 30th September 2021

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II)- 30th September 2021

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-II)- 30th November 2021

SSC has clarified that the above-mentioned dates are tentative.

SSC Result 2021: How to check

Candidates will have to visit the official site of SSC that is ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link available on the right side of home page

Students will be able to see the notification page, look for SSC result, and click on it

A pdf containing a list will be opened, where candidates can look for their name in the list.

Cross-check details and take a printout for future references.

It is to be noted that SSC JHT paper II 2020 exam was conducted on 14th February 2021. Final selection list will be based on the merit list and the marks obtained by candidates in the SSC JHT Paper 1 and paper 2. Staff Selection Commission is currently doing document verification of candidates for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2018. The last date for document verification is 14th July 2021. The result for the same is expected to be declared by 30th September 2021. SSC has advised candidates to keep tracking the official website ssc.nic.in for being updated.