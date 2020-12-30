SSC Result Release Schedule: SSC JE 2018 Result Date Announced Along With Others

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the tentative dates for result declaration for its various examinations. The commission took to its official website to announce the date for SSC JE 2018 final result. The schedule contains not only the SSC JE 2018 result release date but also SSC CHSL 2018 result date. In addition to this, it mentions the other SSC pending exam release date.

Read | RRB NTPC exam: See details about the exam date, admit card, venue and phases

SSC Result dates as per the schedule

The SSC JE 2018 result date will be January 11, 2021. Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 final result will be declared on January 20. Moreover, the Combined graduate level exam 2018 final result will be announced on March 31. SSC Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 result will be declared on April 20.

Read | Online exam from next year for select govt recruitment: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Lastly, the SSC CHSL 2018 result date will be June 30. Candidates must note that the schedule has tentative dates for result declaration for other exams including the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam 2019, CGL Tier 2 exam 2019, JE 2019 paper 1 exam and SI Delhi Police 2020 paper 1, and many more exams. All the candidates are advised to thoroughly check the official website- ssc.nic.in to check the full schedule.

Read | BPSC Exam 2020: Candidates protest alleged paper leak in Aurangabad

Here is a list of the SSC result 2020 date

SSC JE 2018 final Result -- 11.01.2021

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 -- 15.01.2021

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 (Final Result) -- 20.01.2021

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 (Paper-I) -- 20.01.2021

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II) --20.02.2021

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 (Paper-I) -- 26.02.2021

JE 2019 (Paper-I) -- 26.02.2021

SSC MTS 2019 final result-- 05.03.2021

Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 (Computer Based Examination) --15.03.2021

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Final Result) -- 31.03.2021

Examination for Selection Posts/ Phase - VIII/2020 (Computer Based Examination) -- 09.04.2021

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 (Computer Based Examination) -- 09.04.2021

Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 (Final Result) -- 20.04.2021

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 (Final Result) -- 30.06.2021

Read | SBI PO Admit Card released: Here's how a candidate can get hold of their exam hall ticket