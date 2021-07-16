SSC Result Website Crashes, Students Struggle To Access Maharashtra Class 10th Results

SSC result website crashed: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared class 10th board result 2021 at 1 pm on Friday. Students were advised to check SSC results at the websites sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. However, it is being reported that many students are not able to see the results and are complaining that the website has crashed. To which Board has informed students that "Due to heavy traffic on the website, it might take 1-2 minutes to process your search. Please wait and don't Submit again and again." To be noted that even after 3 hours post-release of results, many students are not able to access it as both the websites read, “This site can’t be reached."

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Performance

Even before the links were available, Maharashtra Board Chairman Dinkar Patil, briefed on the performance of the Board this year in a press conference on Friday, July 16. He said that almost all the students have passed the SSC exam as the pass percentage has reached 99.95%. This is the first time that pass percentage has crossed 99%. Near around 957 students from class 10 got 100% results. Board Chairman further said that a total of 1,04,633 students have secured over 90%. He said that among regions, Konkan has registered 100% results. With 99.84%, the Nagpur region has recorded the least pass percentage. 99.93% pass is recorded in the Pune division.

How to check Maharashtra SSC result

Visit the websites http://result.mh-ssc.ac.in or http://www.mahahsscboard.in

Click on Result Button and select exam year (2021)

Give Your Exam Roll and download the mark sheet

Or type “SSC/DAKHIL 1st three letters of the board's name Roll number2021” and send to 16222.

10th class result 2021 Maharashtra State Board: Evaluation Criteria

Maharashtra Board did not conduct the Board exam this year due to the COVID-19 situation. Students have been assessed on the basis of their performance in classes 9 and 10. For calculating class 12th results, Maharashtra Board decided to promote students on the basis of the internal marking of class 12, class 11 score, and marks secured in class 10 final exams. Board followed a pattern similar to CBSE.