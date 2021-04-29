SSC Selection Post 2020 Answer Key Released For Phase VIII @ssc.nic.in; Get Direct Link

Earlier today, the Staff Selection Commission released the final answer key for Phase-VIII/SSC Selection Post 2020 examinations. Students who appeared for their matriculation, Higher Secondary, Graduate & above level posts examinations can now check the SSC Selection Post 2020 answer key on the official website of the Commission, of which a direct link is provided below. This news comes after the SSC Selection Post Result that was declared on April 12. Here's a tutorial on how to download SSC Selection Post 2020 answer key.

SSC Selection Post 2020 Answer Key

Staff Selection Commission released an official notice on its website to inform candidates about the release of SSC Answer Key 2020. The official notice read, "Staff Selection Commission declared the result of Computer Based Examination Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examinations (i.e. for Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduate & above level) on 12.04.2021 and shortlisted the candidates for next stage of scrutiny. In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 28.04.2021."

The notice further addressed, "The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month i.e. from 27.04.2021 (5:00 PM) to 26.05.2021 (up to 5:00 PM)".

How to download SSC Selection Post 2020 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission - www.ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Phase -VIII/2020/Selection Post Examinations (i.e Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation and Graduation and Above-Level Posts) - Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Papers" link provided in the Latest News section.

A PDF will appear on the screen that will take the candidate through the official notice informing about the SSC Answer Key 2020 release. Scroll down to find another link on the PDF.

A login page will open. Candidates are required to enter the credentials provided to them as Roll Number to proceed.

The Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download the hard copy for future reference.

Please note that the faculty will be available from April 27 to May 26 in case candidates have any objections regarding the SSC Selection Post 2020 Answer Key.

Image Source: Shutterstock