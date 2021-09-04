SSC SI Results Announced, Here's Direct Link To Check The Scorecards Online

Delhi Police Result Paper II: The Staff Selection Commission has released SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2019 for Paper-II. Registered candidates who appeared for Paper-II written examination can check their scorecards now. It is accessible on the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their scorecards online.

The official notice reads. "Only those candidates who scored more than the minimum qualifying marks for Paper-II i.e. UR: 30% (60 marks), OBC/ EWS: 25% (50 marks and all other categories: 20% (40 marks), have been considered for short-listing to appear in Medical Examination. 5. The candidates who were declared qualified under various lists in Paper-I of the examination, will subsequently be considered for selection in final result of the examination under those respective lists only"

Selection Criteria

To be noted that those candidates who have qualified will be asked to appear for the medical examination. The medical examination will be conducted later by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who scored more than the minimum qualifying marks for Paper-II i.e. UR: 30% (60 marks), OBC/ EWS: 25% (50 marks and all other categories: 20% (40 marks), have been considered for short-listing to appear in Medical Examination.

Keeping the number of vacancies and also the number of candidates appeared in Paper-II in mind, the Commission has fixed a uniform ratio of 1:3 (vacancy:candidates) for qualifying candidates. As mentioned above they will be appearing in Medical Examination. The date for further exam has not been announced yet. Therefore, candidates are advised to go through the official website regularly to be updated.

Official notice reads, "Schedule of Medical Examination will be intimated to the candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificate for Medical Examination. 13. Marks of the candidates will be placed on the Commission's website in due course."

