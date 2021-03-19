SSC Steno Result 2021: SSC Declares Stenographer Grade C, D 2019 Results

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the Stenographer Grade C, D result of the computer-based test on the official website- ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC Steno CBT can check their results online by visiting the official website. SSC had conducted the Stenographer Grade C and D exams in computer-based-test (CBT) mode from December 22 to 24 at various centers all over the country.

A total of 1215 candidates have cleared the Stenographer Grade C exam and 7792 have cleared the SSC Steno Grade D exam. The candidates who have passed in the CBT will have to appear for the skill test round. The skill test round will have a dictation and typing test.

SSC will release the final answer key of the exam on March 26. The link to view will be active till April 25, 2021. SSC will release the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates on the website of the Commission on March 23. This facility will be available till April 13.

SSC has also released the cutoff mark for the computer-based exam. According to the SSC official notice, For the Group C exam, the cutoff mark for unreserved category candidates is 153.94071. A total of 421 candidates from the unreserved category have cleared the exam. The cutoff mark for the EWS category is 149.83718 and 216 candidates from the EWS category have passed. Check category-wise cutoff here:

For the Grade D exam, the cutoff for the unreserved category is 134.53552, and 2237 candidates have passed in the exam. For the OBC category, the cutoff mark is 133.10093. A total of 1844 OBC candidates have passed the exam.

Read official notice here

How to check SSC Steno 2019 result

Visit the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Result tab Chose the Stenographer exam tab You will find a link for SSC Steno Grade C and D Result 2019. Click on the result link A PDF file will open Find your roll number in the merit list by pressing Ctrl+F on the computer IF you are checking it on mobile, go to the Find in Page option in your browser and type your roll number Your roll number will be highlighted in the PDF if it is there.

