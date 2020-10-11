SSC  Stenographer Group C, D Notification 2020 Released On Official Website

The Staff Selection Commission on October 10 released the official notification for stenographer group C, D recruitment 2020 on its official website, ssc.nic.in. Interested candidates are required to apply for the recruitment examination online on the given site. As per the notice, the online registration process started on October 10, 2020, and will continue till November 4, 2020.

SSC Stenographer Group C, D notification

The last date and time for making online fee payment will be November 4, 2020 at 23:30. The notice read, “Vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancy position will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from time to time”. Also, “Vacancies of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and Stenographers Grade ‘D’ are in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country”.

(Image Credits: ssc.nic.in)

About the qualification, the candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, women/SC/ST/ESM/PwD candidates do not have to pay any registration fee. The notice says, “Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to 06.11.2020 (23:30 hours). However, candidates who wish to make payment through challan of SBI, may make the payment at designated branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to 10.11.2020 provided the challan has been generated by them before 08.11.2020 (23:30 hours)”.

