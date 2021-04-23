SSC To Disclose Marks, Information Of Non-recommended Candidates Publicly Under New Scheme

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to publicly upload the marks of the candidates who appeared in the final stage of recruitment exams but not recommended. The decision comes in compliance with the government of India's order to publicly disclose the scores of such candidates through portals. This has been done to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates.

SSC Marks Disclosure Scheme

In an official notice, released on Friday, SSC said that Commission has decided to disclose the information of candidates in respect of the candidates who appeared in the final stage of Examination but not recommended, arranged in Roll Number order through its own website. The information may further be linked with the dedicated website to be developed by the Government. The information of candidates that will be disclosed includes:

(i) Name of the candidate. (ii) Father/Husband’s name (iii) Date of Birth (iv) Category (Gen/SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PH/Minority) (v) Gender of the candidate. (vi) Educational Qualifications (vii) Total Marks obtained in the qualifying examination (viii) Ranking by which the merit is decided. (ix) Complete address (x) E-mail address.

Candidates' consent required

This Disclosure Scheme shall take place from the result declared by the Commission in Nov-2020 onwards. However, candidates who do not wish to disclose their information and marks can opt-out of this facility. The candidates will have the option, at the time of filling up of application form, from opting out of disclosing the above details publicly. The information of only those candidates who agree to it while filling the application form will be disclosed. Disclosed information shall be valid for one year from the date of disclosure. As per the official notice, Selection Posts Examinations will not be covered by this Disclosure Scheme.

"Besides sharing of the information of nonâ€recommended candidates for the examinations conducted by the Commission, the Commission cannot assume any responsibility or liability for the method and manner in which any information related to candidates who appear at the Commission’s examinations, is utilized by other private or public organizations," the official notice reads.

Click here to read the official notice on SSC public disclosure of marks scheme