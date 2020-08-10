SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka: KSEEB Class 10th Result Declared At 'karresults.nic.in'

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or the KSEEB has been declared earlier today. The SSLC result 2020 Karnataka are live on the official website of KSEEB. Students registered and appeared for the batch of 2019-2020 for Karnataka SSLC result can now check how they have performed in the SSLC exam 2020. Students are urged to check the marks and the names on the provisional mark sheet of KSEEB board result for any discrepancies in SSLC result 2020 Karnataka.

SSLC result 2020 Karnataka out now

Karnataka state education minister S Suresh Kumar's declared KSEEB board result today and official link for the same is http://karresults.nic.in/. Before this, the results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC results were announced almost three weeks ago. Out of all the students who registered 61.80% of students cleared the examinations. The science stream passing percentage was 66.58%, for commerce, it was 66.39% followed by arts stream that is 50.53%. The passing percentage for class 12th or 2nd PUC was slightly better than last year, which was 61.73%. Similarly, the performance of students in SSLC result 2020 is much awaited by over 8.40 lakh students across the state.

In 2019, the SSLC result 2020 Karnataka was declared on 30 April that is in under a month’s time from when the examinations were conducted. The passing percentage of the students who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC was 73.7%. The passing percentage of girls (79.59%) was higher than boys. The boys had a passing percentage of 68.46% in 2019.

How to check Karnataka SSLC result that is the 10th result?

Copy the link kseeb.kar.nic.in or http://karresults.nic.in/ and paste on the search bar on Karnataka SSLC result date. Click enter, you will be redirected to the Karnataka SSLC result homepage. You will see ‘SSLC Results’ click on it. There will be space to type your credentials for SSLC result 2020 Karnataka. Enter the registration number, date-of-birth for accessing SSLC exam result. Click enter and it will lead to the Karnataka SSLC result. Check for the name and marks on the Karnataka SSLC result. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for SSLC result 2020 Karnataka.

Normally Karnataka 10th result is declared by the month of May or late April. However, this year, the coronavirus situation caused a major delay in declaration of results. Karnataka was one of the few states which were able to conduct the exams despite the early threats of COVID-19. Lakhs of students appeared for the examinations between June 25, 2020, to July 3, 2020. The authorities faced major flak for conducting the examinations during high health risk due to the virus. However, the authorities did conduct the exams successfully. The students followed strict social distancing norms followed by sanitisation protocols. All students were requested to wear marks and gloves and not to congregate in one area.

