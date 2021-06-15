SSPU Admissions 2021: Pune University Begins Online Application Process, See Direct Link

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started the online admission process for the session 2021-22. Students seeking admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, and certificate/diploma courses at Pune University can apply online. The application link is available on the official website- unipune.ac.in.

Pune University Admission

The last date to apply for SSPU Admissions 2021 is July 4. The application fee for general category students is Rs 500 and for reserved category students, it is Rs 350. The last date to pay the application fee is July 4. Students can submit their applications with a late fine of Rs 750 till July 10.

SSPU OEE 2021

Pune University will conduct an online entrance exam for the selection of students for admissions. The SSPU OEE is expected to be conducted after July 15. A campus common entrance platform has been developed to give information on the OEE and its format, it can be accessed at https://campus.unipune.ac.in/CCEP.

SSPU Entrance Exam Pattern

The syllabus of the OEE is available on the official website. The exam will carry a total of 100 marks divided into two sections. The first section will have questions of general knowledge/logical reasoning/comprehension for a total of 20 marks while 80 marks would be based on subject-specific questions. There will be a negative marking of 0.33 for each wrong answer. The duration of the exam will be one hour.

