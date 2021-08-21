SSSB Patwari Prelims Result 2021 Declared; Here Are Easy Steps To Check Scorecard

Subordinate Service Selection Board of Punjab has released the SSSB Patwari Prelims Result 2021. The results have been declared on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Registered candidates who appeared for the Patwari prelims examination can now check their scorecards on the official website of SSSB Punjab which is sssb.punjab.gov.in.

This year the Patwari, Ziladar, and Irrigation Booking Clerk exam was conducted on August 8, 2021. Over 2.5 lakh students marked their presence for the prelims examination. The exam was conducted at 570 exam centers across Punjab. To check the scorecard, registered candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below. The direct link to check results has also been included in this article.

SSSB Patwari Prelims Result 2021: Steps to check

Candidates should visit the official website of SSSB Punjab which is sssb.punjab.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads SSSB Patwari Prelims Result 2021

Candidates will be redirected to a new page which will have a PDF attached to it

Click on pdf, download the same and check your name

Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

What after Stage 1 result?

Candidates are hereby informed that it is stage 1 result. Candidates who will find their name in the result pdf should look forward to Stage 2. The next stage that is stage two exam will be conducted on September 5, 2021. For more information related to the exam, admit card, and result, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of SSSB Punjab as mentioned above.

Patwari recruitment 2021 syllabus

Punjab Patwari 2021 syllabus comprises of General Knowledge, Mental Ability, Arithmetic Skills including Mensuration and Accounts, English, Punjabi, Computer/IT, Agriculture, Punjab history and culture. While the eligibility criteria for Patwari and Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) includes a bachelor's degree in any discipline as well as at least 120 Hours' Course with working experience in the use of Personal Computer or Information Technology in Office Productivity Applications or Desktop Publishing Applications OR has a Certificate of 'O' Level from the Department of Electronic Accreditation of Computer Course (in short, DOEACC). Candidates should also have a Matriculation certificate with Punjabi language as one of the subjects.