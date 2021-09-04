St Stephen's College Admission: First Cut-off List Out, Highest For BA Economics At 99.5%

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
St Stephen's College affiliated with Delhi University (DU) has released the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate programmes (UG courses). Students who registered themselves online for admission to Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Science programmes can check the cut-off list. the list has been uploaded on the official website at ststephens.edu. In 2021, the cutoff released is quite higher when compared to the 2020 cutoff list released by St. Stephen's College.
Candidates are hereby informed that although St. Stephen’s college is a part of Delhi University. It issues the cut-off lists separately and has its own admission process which is different from other college's processes under Delhi University. Last year, in Sanskrit (Hons), the cut-off was 70% for Commerce and Science students and 65% for Humanities students. This year, the cut-off for Commerce and Science students have been decreased by 1% percent but for humanities, it has increased by 4%. The college reserves 50% seats for Christians. It has a separate admission process. St. Stephen's also conducts interviews of students. St Stephen's college gives 85% weightage to the marks secured in class 12th and the rest 15% is given on the basis of online interview.