St Stephen's College Admission: First Cut-off List Out, Highest For BA Economics At 99.5%

St Stephen's College affiliated with Delhi University (DU) has released the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate programmes (UG courses). Students who registered themselves online for admission to Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Science programmes can check the cut-off list. the list has been uploaded on the official website at ststephens.edu. In 2021, the cutoff released is quite higher when compared to the 2020 cutoff list released by St. Stephen's College.

Cut-off percentage

For the academic year 2021-2024, in order to take admission to BA Economics (Honours), candidates must have scored 99.5 percent.

For taking admission in BA (Hons) History, students will have to score 99 percent marks or higher marks in inter board exams

For the BA programme and BA English, the cut-off is at 99 percent.

The cut-off for BSc Mathematics (Honours) is 98.5%

Cut-off for Physics (Honours) is 97.99%

Cut-off for Chemistry (Honours) is 96.33 percent

Candidates are hereby informed that although St. Stephen’s college is a part of Delhi University. It issues the cut-off lists separately and has its own admission process which is different from other college's processes under Delhi University. Last year, in Sanskrit (Hons), the cut-off was 70% for Commerce and Science students and 65% for Humanities students. This year, the cut-off for Commerce and Science students have been decreased by 1% percent but for humanities, it has increased by 4%. The college reserves 50% seats for Christians. It has a separate admission process. St. Stephen's also conducts interviews of students. St Stephen's college gives 85% weightage to the marks secured in class 12th and the rest 15% is given on the basis of online interview.

Image Credit: PTI