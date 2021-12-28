State Govts Need To Ensure Every School, College Has Library, Playground: CJI Ramana

Hyderabad, Dec. 28 (PTI): State governments should ensure that every school or college has a library and a playground which would help develop students, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said here on Tuesday. Delivering the valedictory address at the Hyderabad Book Fair, Justice Ramana said book-reading gives more kick than coffee. He further said he knew the difficulties in book publishing as he used to run a fortnightly during his law college days.

“I don’t think there are libraries in schools and colleges anymore. For any school or college to be set up, a library is a must. This rule, nobody is following. The same is the case with playgrounds. This is a serious issue. Governments should involve and solve this issue,” he said. State governments should restore libraries in villages and provide grants for them, he added.

According to him, book-reading is a good habit as it would leave an imprint in minds while playing sports would increase sporting spirit among children. He said literature and writers played a key role in several struggles cross the world, including the Indian freedom fight. Many Indian freedom fighters used to read a lot and write when they were languishing in prisons.

Justice Ramana said he read Maxim Gorky’s novel 'Mother' several times and it influenced him a lot. He further said in this digital age except movie reviews, one cannot find any good reviews on books.

