JEE, NEET Exams 2020: Students Observe A Day-long Hunger Strike Demanding Postponement

The chorus for postponing NEET and JEE exams grew louder as over 4,000 students reportedly observed a day-long hunger strike on August 23. The All India Students Association (AISA) reportedly informed that nearly 4,200 students observed hunger-strike at their respective home demanding that CBSE compartment exams of Classes 10 and 12 be cancelled and entrance exams such as the UGC-NET, CLAT, NEET and JEE be postponed. Despite the outrage over holding entrance exams amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Centre on August 21, affirmed that NEET will be held on September 13 while the JEE exam will be held between September 1 - September 6.

Manoj S, a JEE aspirant from Karnataka, said, “We have to report to the JEE exam centre at 7 am. My centre is almost 150 kilometres away and there are no train or bus services available currently. Many of my friends have said that their centres are 200 to 250 kilometres away. How are we supposed to travel? How will we write exams wearing masks for seven to eight hours?”

Another NEET aspirant, hailing from Odisha said, “I am from Balasore and my NEET exam centre is in Bhubaneswar. I will have to travel for five hours to take my exam. There are no hotels or guesthouses that are open. Where will we stay?”

Amid the increasing calls for the government to postpone the exams till normalcy is restored, #SATYAGRAHagainstExamInCovid started trending on Twitter. The protest also came on a day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the government must listen to the ‘maan ki baat’ of students and arrive at an ‘acceptable solution’. He further said that the government must take into account concerns of JEE and NEET students who have been demanding postponement of the entrance examinations.

Politicians request postponement of exams

Delhi's Education Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday also requested the Centre to cancel the entrance examinations. He said that the Central government is playing with the lives of millions of students in the name of JEE-NEET. He requested the Centre to cancel both the exams immediately and make an alternative arrangement for admission this year. “In this time of unprecedented crisis, an unprecedented step will lead to a solution,” Sisodia added.

Other politicians including, Priyanka Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Asaduddin Owaisi, Subramanian Swamy, have also urged the Centre to postpone the exams amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, the universities fear that postponing the exams will burden he next year’s shortened academic calendar. Experts state while postponing exams for some time is acceptable, resulting in a delay in the academic year's admission, it was not an ideal solution.

(With PTI inputs)

