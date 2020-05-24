Students To Take Board Exams In Own Schools, NCERT To Ensure Safety: HRD Min Pokhriyal 

Students taking board exams this year will not have to visit another center, they will write exams at their respective schools and colleges, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' told Republic TV. In an exclusive interview the minister asserted that the safety of students and teachers is the government’s priority.

“One big decision we have taken that children will not have to travel to another school for exams, they will take exams at their respective schools and colleges,” he told Republic TV.

Further highlighting the measures taken to combat Covid-19, the Union Minister said that several task forces have been constituted to make to ensure the safety of students during exams.

“We have constituted a task force under the guidance of UGC for higher education exams. This task force will determine the measure to be taken during exams, this will ensure how social distancing will be maintained. It will also take care of the transport facility and timing of exams; all such the decisions will be taken by the task force,” he said.

“For school level exams, NCERT has been assigned with the job of constituting a task force. Most of the job by the NCERT has been done so far. We will be soon making announcements in the connection,” he added.

Pokriyal also underlined that his ministry will make all arrangements as per the guidelines issued by the MHA and the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, answering a question about the procedure the HRD ministry will follow to open schools in the coming months, the Union Minister said, “The entire world is facing the problem but our farsighted Prime Minister had anticipated the situation and proposed a lockdown. The entire world is applauding PM’s approach. We have begun with online classes. In future all decisions will be taken by strictly adhering to guidelines issued by MHA and health ministry and will make sure that the safety of students is not compromised. Guidelines will be issued for educational institutions, administrations and parents in this regard.”

When quizzed about the future of online education in our country the minister averred that multiple efforts are being made to improvise this platform. “Online education is an unprecedented step. ‘diksha’ is an initiative we have rolled out. Crores of children are using this. This has syllabus of higher education as well. We are making efforts to make online provisions more efficient.”

