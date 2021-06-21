Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Of Board Exam Plea To Tuesday, Marking Formula Questioned

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of plea seeking cancellation of CBSE, ICSE, and state board exams and compartment exams till tomorrow. The hearing will begin at 2 pm on Tuesday. A vacation bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari heard the matter today. The hearing started at 11 am on Monday.

The top court was hearing a joint petition filed by 1152 students seeking cancellation of CBSE class 12 comprtment exams, state board 12th exams, and other board exams. CBSE had submitted its report on class 12th assessment criteria on Thursday. CBSE had told the court that a 30:30:40 formula will be used for the evaluation of class 12th students.

'Some students have questioned CBSE, CISCE marking formula'

Some students have questioned the CBSE and CISCE’s marking formula and sought directions to the boards to conduct physical exams. Vikas Singh Sr Lawyer appearing for a section of students argued that physical exams must be held as the positivity rate of COVID is decreasing. He also said that even a senior Maths teacher could not understand the CISCE’s evaluation formula then how students can understand it?

Replying to the advocate, Justice AM Khanwilkar said that it is not possible to go by an individual’s viewpoint on marking scheme. "We cannot go by individual's view. If the scheme is discriminatory, we can understand but cannot go by an individual,” Justice Khanwilkar said. The apex court has asked the boards to clarify on petitioner's grievances. “We have in principle agreed with your scheme and allowed you to go ahead. The scheme will only be subject to the outcome of the case," the bench said.