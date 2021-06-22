Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Cancellation Of Board Exams, Approves Marking Policy

Supreme Court on Tuesday heard the matter of board exams. The Court has dismissed the plea that was filed by Anshul Gupta for conducting the 10th & 12th exams rather than canceling them. Supreme Court said that it is not possible to execute the suggestion. Court further said that a submission was made to declare results all on the same day. The top court has also approved the evaluation scheme submitted by CBSE on June 17.

CBSE Board: When it all started

It all started when a section of students raised their concerns over the evaluation criteria of CBSE. 1152 students filed a joint petition seeking cancellation of all offline state board exams, compartment exams. The vacation bench led by Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari addressed this case on Monday. The bench had asked the CBSE to address the concerns and redress the grievances of students.

CBSE Evaluation Criteria: CBSE had submitted its report on class 12th assessment criteria and said that the 30:30:40 formula will be used for evaluating class 12th students. A parents' association said that many clauses in CBSE, ICSE Evaluation Policy 2021 are arbitrary and would be detrimental to future prospects of students. CBSE and CISCE will be addressing the concerns raised by the students and parents in court today.

What happened in Court yesterday

Some students have questioned the CBSE and CISCE’s marking formula and sought directions to the boards to conduct physical exams. Vikas Singh Sr Lawyer appearing for a section of students argued that physical exams must be held as the positivity rate of COVID is decreasing. He also said that even a senior Maths teacher could not understand the CISCE’s evaluation formula then how students can understand it?

Replying to the advocate, Justice AM Khanwilkar said that it is not possible to go by an individual’s viewpoint on a marking scheme. "We cannot go by individual's view. If the scheme is discriminatory, we can understand but cannot go by an individual,” Justice Khanwilkar said. The apex court has asked the boards to clarify on petitioner's grievances. “We have in principle agreed with your scheme and allowed you to go ahead. The scheme will only be subject to the outcome of the case," the bench said.