Supreme Court Hears Plea For State Board Exams 2021; Sets July 31 Deadline For Results

Supreme Court directed the state boards to declare internal assessment state board exams result of Class 12. Supreme Court has given the deadline of July 31.SC said that there is no "fit-all" scheme. Court said that each board is free to formulate its own evaluation method. This happened while Supreme Court was virtually hearing a plea today. The plea sought directions to states to not hold board examinations.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari came to conclusion that each board will have to evolve its own scheme. Court directed the state boards to ensure that the scheme should be formulated soon. "It should be formulated at the earliest and not later than 10 days from today," said the Court. "We direct the boards to ensure that the scheme be formulated at the earliest and not later than 10 days from today and also declare the internal assessment results by July 31, 2021, like the timeline specified for CBSE and CISCE," the bench said in its order.

State Board Exams: Evaluation Criteria

The bench said that they have made it clear that each board may formulate its own marking scheme. the bench further said, "We further make it clear that we are not endorsing the correctness and validity of scheme that will be formulated by the concerned board." The bench acknowledged the fact that each board is different and said, "we are not going to direct for uniform scheme. Each board will have to evolve their own scheme. Each state boards have experts to advise them and there cannot be a uniform all-India scheme for this."

Andhra Pradesh Board exams 2021: Background

Bench comprising of Justice AM Khanwlikar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari heard the petition filed by Advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai today. During the hearing, the Court asked the AP government to submit the plan and infrastructure they have for conducting the exams. Court further said that it may cancel the exam if any problem will be noticed. The Andhra Pradesh government had earlier informed the Court that they will go on with the first and second-year exams. Court also inquired about the contingency plan that will be implemented in case the situation worsens in midway

Six states have already conducted the board exams. 18 states have canceled them. Four states (Assam, Punjab, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh) have not canceled them till today. National Institute of Open Schooling has also canceled the exams.