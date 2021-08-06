Supreme Court To CBSE, ICSE: Inform Students About Marks Decreased By Moderation Policy

The Supreme Court on Thursday told all schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) to inform students who had their marks reduced due to the Boards' moderation policy.

The order, passed by a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice Sanjiv Khanna came from a petition filed by the Association of Private Schools of Uttar Pradesh.

During the hearing, counsel Ravi Prakash Gupta said that the two central boards had reduced the marks for a large number of students only because their current average exceeded the highest average of three years marks of their school obtained by ex-students.

It was provided in the moderation policy or the policy of 'assessment standardization' announced by CBSE that no student of any school will score more than what was the highest marks obtained by ex-students in the past three years. Similarly, ICSE announced norms where the highest average was to be taken out of the last five years.

Gupta argued that even though the policy was not refuted by the Supreme Court with regard to the Class XII Board Examinations as it was curated by experts and contended by the Attorney General on behalf of CBSE and the Union of India, the students whose marks were moderated under the policy should be informed about the same.

“On instructions, CBSE has submitted that it will issue instructions to all the schools registered under that Board to notify the internal assessment marks, highest average in the preceding three years and the marks assigned by the Result Committee on case to case basis,' the SC bench stated.

Tentative dates for optional exams discussed

The Supreme Court also discussed pleas by the two central boards regarding the schedule of conducting optional examinations and the immediate declaration of results. This will allow students who had opted for external examinations to appear for competitive tests like NEET, JEE, and admission tests for higher education at universities.

The ICSE Board's counsel provided the court with a tight schedule for optional examinations, whose results will be declared before September 20. The CBSE counsel submitted the schedule of the optional examination whose results would be declared by September 30. Both these tentative dates were accepted by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from ANI)