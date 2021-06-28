Supreme Court To Hear NEET-MDS Aspirants' Plea Against Delay In Counselling Dates

NEET-MDS aspirants have moved to Supreme Court against the delay caused by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in the announcement of the counselling schedule for NEET-MDS 2021. Counselling dates have not been announced yet. Students are waiting for counselling dates as it will accelerate admission in colleges.

NEET SC plea demands to-

Issue an appropriate written order on the direction in the nature of a Writ of Mandamus, under Article 32 of the Constitution to direct the Respondent No. 1 to release the counselling date at the earliest, but in any event, not later than three weeks

Issue an appropriate Writ, order, or Direction, in the nature of a Writ of Mandamus, under Article 32 of the constitution of India, directing respondent no. 1 to conduct separate counselling for the NEET-MDS 2021 and wait for the commencement of NEET-MDS 2021 counselling until the counselling for NEET-PG commences

Pass such further orders as may be deemed fit and proper in facts and circumstances of the present case, in the interest of justice.

NEET MDS Result 2021

Last year in December, National Board of Examination (NBE) finally declared the NEET-MDS 2021 result on its official website. All the candidates who appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of dental surgery went to nbe.edu.in to check the result. The NEET 2021 MDS exam was conducted on December 16, 2020.

What was the eligibility criteria for NEET MDS 2021?

A report published on NEET’s official website states that the eligibility criteria for participation in counselling towards allotment of MDS seats conducted by DGHS or State Counseling Authority will be in accordance with MDS Course Regulations, 2017 notified by DCI with prior approval of MoHFW, Govt. of India. The report also reads, “There shall be no re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totalling of responses marked by the candidates.”

General/EWS -50th Percentile

SC/ST/OBC (Including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) -40th Percentile

UR PWD -45th Percentile

Committee to examine NEET impact

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently formed a committee to examine impact of NEET on socially deprived aspirants. Commitee is being headed by retired high court Justice AK Rajan. A press note was released for formation. "The committee will study whether the common medical entrance test has affected socially backward students in the past few years. If it has affected them, then the committee will suggest alternate admission procedures for the benefit of all students and possibilities for implementing these admission procedures and legal avenues. Educationists and officials also will be part of this high-level committee," press note said. In a recent development, Tamil Nadu BJP General Secretary K Nagarajan moved Madras High Court challenging the state government’s order to constitute a committee.