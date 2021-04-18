Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1376 MO, Nurse And Other Vacancies

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021: The online application window for recruitment against 1376 vacancies for the various posts in Surat Municipal Corporation will close soon. The last date to apply for the posts is April 20. The posts include Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Senior Resident, Ward Boy, Radiographic Technician, and Ayah. Read on to know more details on how to apply, age limit, educational qualification, selection process, etc

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancy

Senior Resident - 13 Posts

Medical Officer - 221 Posts

Radiographic Technician - 4 Posts

Assistant Engineer - 18 Posts

Electro Cardiograph Technician - 7 Posts

Staff Nurse - 430 Posts

Ward Boy - 315 Posts

Ayah - 368 Posts

Total- 1376 vacancies.

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

Senior Resident - As per the rules and regulations of the MCI.

Medical Officer - Candidates should have an MBBS degree

Radiographic Technician - Candidates should have a BSc degree with Physics as one of the subjects and Computer Knowledge.

Assistant Engineer - Candidates should have a B.E. (Biomedical/ Biotechnology/ Medical and Instrumentation) degree with experience.

Electro Cardiograph Technician - Candidates should have a Graduation degree with Experience in ECG Machine Handling.

Staff Nurse - Candidates should have a degree in GNM/ B.Sc (Nursing)

Ward Boy/Ayah - Candidates should have passed the class 10th exam from a recognized Board.

Surat Municipal Corporation: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications along with the required documents to the Surat Municipal Corporation latest by 20 April 2021. For more details, read the official notification. A direct link to access the Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment notification has been provided below.

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification download