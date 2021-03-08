SVVU Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 147 Lab Technician Posts

Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU), Tirupati has invited application from interested candidates to apply for Lab technician posts. The last date for the same is on March 20, 2021. Candidates should send their applications in a prescribed format on or before March 20, 2021. Candidates should check the eligibility criteria before applying for the posts via the official website of SVVU at @ahd.aponline.gov.in. Read on for more details about SVVU recruitment 2021.

How to apply for SVVU recruitment 2021?

Candidates need to register their candidature at the SVVU website.

Make sure that correct details are entered while registering as they can't be edited later.

Candidates can make only one registration linked to a mobile number. After registering the candidate will receive their application ID in their mail.

Complete the payment and download the payment receipt.

Then complete the application process by adding details like Maximum marks and total marks, obtained in DMLT and SSC.

Candidates would then be required to upload all documents on the website. Candidates need to upload the study certificate of all classes from 4th to 10th.

The rest of the documents include Photo, Signature, DMLT, AP Paramedical Board registration, SSC Certificates as well as the marks memo, and the original diploma certificate of DMLT.

Candidates need to upload relevant and valid caste certificate issued by competent authorities.

A physical disability certificate issued by the competent authority must be uploaded by the candidates claiming reservation under the PHC category.

Proof of EX-Service man must also be uploaded by the candidates who are claiming to be eligible under the category.

Preview your application finally and click on Submit.

SVVU Vacancy

Srikakulam: 09 Posts

Vizianagaram: 08 Posts

Visakhapatnam: 09 Posts

East Godavari: 16 Posts

West Godavari: 14 Posts

Krishna: 12 Posts

Guntur: 15 Posts

Prakasam: 11 Posts

Nellore: 08 Posts

Chittoor: 12 Posts

Kadapa: 09 Posts

Kurnool: 12 Posts

Ananthapur: 12 Posts

Eligibility criteria acc. to SVVU recruitment notification

Candidates should have a two years diploma in medical Lab technology. Candidates should be of minimum 18 years of age, and should not be above 42 years of age. Candidates need to pay 200 INR for applying for the Lab technician post. Candidates would be selected by the Registrar, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, Tirupati as per the Government order. Candidates would be selected on the basis of the marks that they obtained in their DMLT aka Diploma in Medical LaboratoryTechnology (DMI-T) Course. In case two candidates have the same percentage of marks, then the candidate with higher age would be given preference. However, in case of further tie marks secured in SSC would be given a preference.

