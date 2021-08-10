SWAYAM Exams 2021 To Be Held On August 28 & 29, UGC Issues Fresh Guidelines, Check Details

The Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) examination for undergraduate and postgraduate non-technology courses will be held on August 28 and 29. The SWAYAM exam date 2021 was announced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday, August 9. The SWAYAM test will be conducted under the vigilance of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is designated in various examination centers across the country.

SWAYAM exams 2021

All the candidates who are going to appear for the SWAYM exam this year will have to pay 100% fees at the time of registration. The examination fee for all the courses is Rs 1000 for candidates belonging to the general category and Rs 500 for candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC/PwD category with a disability of over 40%. The SWAYAM exam 2021 will be conducted in 141 cities across India and UGC has released the state-wise list in the official notification. The SWAYAM exam comprises 276 exams, which will be held in four slots. The first two exam slots will take place on August 28 and the remaining slot will be on August 29.

UGC guidelines for SWAYAM exams 2021

According to an official release, the UGC has asked all the eligible students to register their names for the examination by visiting the official link - examform.swayam.gov.in. "All Students/Working Professionals/Life-Long Learners who have enrolled in Non-Technology Under Graduate/Post Graduate MOOCs Courses on the SWAYAM Platform (www.swayam.gov.in) for the January-April, 2021 semester are requested to register for the SWAYAM Examination at https://examform.swayam.gov.in/," read the notification. In the official release, the UGC has instructed all students to avoid the same date for two courses or more. The education commission has also advised all students to carefully select their day and time of exam.

