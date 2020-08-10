TN 10th Result 2020: 100% Students Pass Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Exams

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2020 declared by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) on Monday, August 10, saw a 100 percent pass rate. Over 9 lakh students had appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam this year. Among the candidates, 4,68,070 were girls while 4,71,759 were boys. This year 6,235 differently-abled candidates also cleared the exam which was scheduled between March 27 to April 13. The results were delayed due to the delay in the evaluation process in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

As far as the evaluation is concerned, 80 percent weightage was given to marks obtained in quarterly and half-yearly examinations, and the remaining 20 percentage weightage was given to attendance.

The results are available on Tamil Nadu's official website for examinations at - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. Read to know the alternate links to access if the main site is not working. Due to the coronavirus situation across the country, Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2020 were announced online.

9,39,829 registered for the exam. All of them cleared based on their half-yearly and quarterly exams. The state government gave 20% weightage to attendance.

Check TN 10th Result 2020 from online portal

Copy the link tnresults.nic.in and paste on the web browser's search bar which will redirect you to the TN 10th result 2020 homepage.

Click on 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'.

Enter the registration number, date-of-birth for accessing Tamil Nadu 10th result

Click enter and it will lead to the TN 10th result 2020

Check for the name and marks on the page

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for TN 10th result 2020.

Alternate links to check TN 10th result if the main website is not loading

dge.tn.gov.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

manabadi.co.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

tnresults.nic.in

schools9.com

Check TN 10th result aka Tamil Nadu SSLC result from home

The Students can also access the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 by using the app.

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations or the DGE has a mobile application under the name TN SSLC Result App.

To know the scores using the app the students will need to download the TN SSLC Result app on their smartphone.

Then visit the Results link in the app and enter credentials like registration number and Date of Birth and submit details.

The class 10th SSLC Results will then appear on the screen.

