Tamil Nadu Admission 2020 For 11th Have Begun; Science And Commerce See Most Admissions

The Tamil Nadu Class 11 admissions have started from August 24th. Most of the schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu have received an equal demand for admissions in science, arts and commerce streams, while specific school and colleges have received either more of commerce stream admissions while some had more of science stream students enrolling into their school/colleges. Read on to know more about the demand of various streams in Class 11th in Tamil Nadu state this year.

Tamil Nadu Admission 2020 for Class 11 starts

Tamil Nadu Admission 2020 for Class 11 started from August 24th as was announced by the Tamil Nadu state education board earlier. The demand for BCom course as well as engineering stream has seen a rise this year. Reportedly, many students are seen to opt for a bio-maths stream due to the high cut off in BCom as well. The high cut off in BCom was observed in colleges like Loyola and Madras Christian College. The government schools are also observing a surge of admissions in both science and commerce streams.

Government schools in Tamil Nadu had recently decided to offer the books and uniforms to students for free. The admissions for students in Class 1, 6 and 9 have already started from August 17th, while the admission for Class 11th and 12th started from 24th. Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan had asked the schools to follow all physical distancing and disinfection protocols during the admission process amidst the coronavirus pandemic with Tamil Nadu recording a total of 4 lakh cases as of yesterday. The Tamil Nadu schools have already started their online classes amidst the pandemic.

Tamil Nadu Arts and Science college admission

There are around 109 colleges in the Tamil Nadu state for which around 2 lakh students apply each year. There are 51 polytechnics and 3 industrial training institutes in Tamil Nadu which takes an intake of 16,890 students. Admission to courses in Tamil Nadu Arts and Science college can be done via these websites - www.tngasa.in and www.tndceonline.org. While for polytechnic courses, the counselling will be conducted via www.tngptc.in and www.tngptc.com websites.

