Tamil Nadu Class 12 Assessment Scheme Announced, State To Follow 50:20:30 Formula

Tamil Nadu class 12 assessment scheme has been announced by the State government today. The government had made a committee for suggesting methods to award marks and for suggesting evaluation criteria. This was done as 12th standard exams had to be cancelled this year because of COVID-19 situation in state as well as the country. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin cancelled the Class 12 state board exams 2021 on June 5.

TN 12th assessment scheme: Details

Following the state government’s order, Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board result 2021 will be evaluated on the 50:20:30 formula. To simplify it, 50% of the highest mark average scored in three subjects in the 10th standard, 20% of the marks scored in the 11th Standard written exams, and 30% of the marks scored in 12th internals and practicals (if any) will be used. The marks of each student will be computed and published by July 31. "The Class 10 board exams would carry 50% weightage while Class 11 marks would carry 20% weightage and Class 12 internal assessment and practical exams would carry 30% weightage," an official statement said.

TN 12th evaluation scheme: Special cases

12th class students will be given full marks for the practical exams and internals

If he/she didn’t appear for the practical exams, class 11th practical marks will be considered

If they haven’t taken up both the class 12 and class 11 practical exams, written exam marks will be taken into consideration.

Optional exams for unsatisfied students

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that an optional exam will be held once the Covid situation comes under control. If students feel unsatisfied with the marks and feel that they can score more marks by writing the exams, in such case they are free to appear in the optional exams. However, the dates of optional exams have not been finalized yet. Only Tamil Nadu inter assessment scheme has been announced till date.