Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exam: The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the TN Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was announced by MK Stalin on Saturday. The state government had asked nearly 7000 higher secondary schools to take suggestions from parents and teachers.

TN HSLC class 12 exam cancelled

The TN HSLC exam was originally scheduled to be held between May 3 and May 21 which had to be postponed in April due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The schools had compiled the feedback and sent it to the directorate of school education on Thursday. An online meeting was held with health experts, educationalists and officials on Friday. The department submitted the report to the CM MK Stalin on Saturday after which the govt announced the decision to cancel the exam.

Tamil Nadu government has already cancelled the class 10 exam due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10th) exam was scheduled to begin on May 5. Earlier this week Tamil Nadu government has promoted all students from class 1 to 8 without exams. The government has promoted all the students in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The exams could not be held in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Class 12 board exams 2021

CBSE had cancelled the class 12 board exams on June 1. Following the decision, ICSE, NIOS and other state boards have also cancelled their class 12 board exams. The states who have cancelled the class 12 board exams include Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.