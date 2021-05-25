Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exams 'will Be Held, Depends On COVID Situation': TN Schools Min

As India continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on the conduct of the board exams in the state. When asked to speak about the class 12 exams, the state Education Minister said that Tamil Nadu will go ahead with the examination, depending on the pandemic situation. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, “Today only, we got a deep briefing of the department. Even I am very new to this department. Once the reviewing will be done, we will discuss some new ideas as well."

Tamil Nadu on Class 12 Board exams

Tamil Nadu Education Minister said, "The class 12 board examination will definitely be conducted. It all depends on the pandemic situation."

While stating that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is majorly focussing on controlling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, Poyyamozhi said that once the cases will start to decline, the state government will take a call for the class 12 examination." When asked to speak about the college examinations and NEET, he said that other authorities, which are in charge of the college examination will be able to answer that. Meanwhile, for NEET, the state School Education Minister said, "Tamil Nadu is strictly against the NEET examination from the very beginning."

While replying to a question that why did he skip the National Education Policy meeting recently chaired by the Union Education Minister, Poyyamozhi said, "Tamil Nadu is against the National Education Policy. We did not boycott the meeting. We did not attend the meeting because we did not get any proper reply from the central government."

Meanwhile, Bihar Education Minister has said that the CBSE board examination should be conducted as it plays a vital role in students' life. The Minister said, "However, this can't happen amid the current situation. But a tentative date should be announced. There is also an option of online examination."

COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has so far recorded over 18,77,211 positive cases, out of which 15,54,759 have successfully recovered and 20,872 deaths have been reported. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 34,867 new cases, 27,026 fresh recoveries and 404 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 3,01,580.

High-level Central meetings over CBSE Class 12 Board exams

297 students had on Tuesday written to the CJI amid the uncertainty looming over CBSE Class 12 Board Exams while the country still struggles to contain the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have sought quashing of physical exams. PM Narendra Modi had on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with officials to deliberate over the future of the critical board exams. The meeting was called by PM Modi after Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and invited 'detailed suggestions' from States on the issue of conducting exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After serious deliberations, the Education Minister said that there is a broad consensus among states about conducting Class 12 board exams; an informed and collaborative decision will be taken by June 1.

According to PTI sources, the CBSE has proposed conducting the critical board examination between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September. It also proposed two options to conduct the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams- conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled. Sources claimed that the majority of states were in favour of the second option while some wanted a mix of both options. Notably, the CBSE has already cancelled Class 10 board exams and announced an alternative marking policy. The April and May edition of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains were also postponed. These are just some of the options on the cards, full details regarding this are awaited.

