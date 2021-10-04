Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes To CMs Of 12 States About Reviving Education

Following his plan to reach out to other non-BJP colleagues to advocate for the elimination of the national exam for medical college admissions, Tamil Nadu CM wrote a letter to his counterparts in 12 states. He has asked them to raise their voices for reclaiming states' rights over the subject of Education in the light of NEET. The Minister has recently said that the DMK MPs will meet CMs of the state in person. As per reports, Stalin was attempting to coordinate efforts among non-BJP Chief Ministers (including West Bengal CM Mamata, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and others) to have the exam abolished. CM Stalin also attached a copy of the Tamil Nadu Undergraduate Medical Admission Bill, passed in State Assembly based on the recommendation of AK Rajan Committee.

On 16 September, Stalin told in a high-level conference of officials that the DMK government had protested against the NEET, but the Union administration was "cold-hearted," said reports. The Chief Minister urged students and parents in the state not to be concerned about NEET. He said that every exam should be approached with enthusiasm and failures should not be viewed as such a major setback. The Minister also claimed that in the name of NEET, injustice was being meted out to students and that it was closing the doors to medical education for many ordinary people. According to Stalin, students in rural Tamil Nadu are failing to pass the NEET exam, and similar circumstances will occur in other states as well.

All these steps are being taken following the deaths of three NEET aspirants in four days. Tamil Nadu CM earlier expressed his "heartbreak" over the news of T Soundharya's suicide, a NEET applicant from the Vellore area. The medical student is said to have committed suicide at her home. According to Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramaniam, sixteen students have died as a result of the pressures of NEET 2021.

MK Stalin congratulates West Bengal CM

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her victory in the Bhabanipur bypoll by a record margin of over 58,000 votes over her closest opponent, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Priyanka Tibrewal (BJP). Mamata Banerjee has been elected to the State Legislative Assembly, allowing her to remain as Chief Minister of West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee received 85,263 votes, or around 71.90% of the total votes cast in the by-elections, according to the Election Commission of India.

"Congratulations to Mamata Banerjee on her resounding victory in the Bhabanipur by-election," Stalin tweeted. "The massive mandate reconfirms the unassailable confidence that the people of West Bengal have reposed on you, Mamata Banerjee," his tweet reads.