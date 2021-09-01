Tamil Nadu Education Minister Inspects Schools, Stresses Following Of SOPs Amid COVID

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited the Hobart Girls Higher Secondary School for an inspection and to ascertain that the issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being followed. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had issued a new directive restricting movement at gatherings till 15 September, however, the state administration asserted that colleges and schools (classes 9-12) would start from September 1 as scheduled earlier. As per the new directive, all religious places will be closed from Friday to Sunday. On Sundays, admission to the sea beaches will be not allowed.

State Education Min. visits the 150-year-old school for inspection

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited the Hobart Girls Hr. Sec. School for an inspection post resumption of services to ensure that the state-maintained, 150-year-old school was operating in a systemised manner and was following all protocols issued. Education Minister Poyyamozhi told Republic Media Network, "One month before we had already framed SOP's for all the schools and guidelines had been passed."

The Education minister reemphasised the SOP's released by the Revenue, the Public Health and the Education Department of the state, which spoke of the several measures that the state had to adhere to for the proper functioning of the institutions post COVID-19 second wave. The minister mentioned that the schools have been asked to keep extra masks on the premises in case a student requires it.

He also added, "We urged the teaching fraternity to not bombard the students with the syllabus or study-related matters, instead, we want the students to understand how the virus has affected them and their families." Regarding the board exams of classes 10th and 12th, Poyyamozhi said that it was projected to be held in March/April. He also said that the syllabus was minimised citing the complexities brought in by the pandemic.

New restrictions in TN to continue till September 15

The Tamil Nadu govt had announced the resumption of government schools from classes 9 to 12 from September 1. However, the Stalin-led government had imposed new restrictions in the state on Monday, highlighting an increase in COVID-19 infections in the neighbouring state of Kerala. On August 27, the School Education Department released a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the schools to follow once the classes began. The SOP suggested operating with 20 students in the class and strictly adhering to the distancing norms. The decision to resume classes from 1-8 will be taken on September 15 after the concerned authorities have revised the ongoing situation.

(Image Credits - PTI/Facebook)