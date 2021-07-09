Tamil Nadu Educational Body To Replace 'Centre' With 'Union Govt' In State Textbooks

The existing use of 'central government' in school textbooks would be replaced with 'union government,' according to Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation chief Dindigul I Leoni. Leoni, the corporation's newly appointed chairman, said Chief Minister M K Stalin had entrusted him with great responsibility and that he was ready to usher in change.

It will be 'union' not 'central govt' in textbooks: TN

When asked if he was ready for changes such as replacing the words central government (Mathiya Arasu) with union government (Ondryiya Arasu) in textbooks, he told reporters that people have begun to use the term quite well and that television networks have also used it on a regular basis.

"In the curricula too, the use of words central government will be changed and when books are printed for the next term, the words union government shall be used," he stated, adding that the company would fully commit to implementing the change. The DMK began referring to the 'central government' as 'union government' as soon as it took office in May, in line with its ideology of more autonomy for state governments.

Why DMK choose the word 'union'

According to the DMK, the word "union" strongly connoted the concept of federalism, and a debate over the topic occurred last month in the Assembly between the BJP and Chief Minister Stalin. Despite the fact that the use of the terms 'Ondriya Arasu,' a formal term made up entirely of pure Tamil language, is not new in the public domain or in official communications, the DMK government has been strictly adhering to it.

What is Union Government?

The Union government established by the Constitution of India as the legislative, executive, and judicial authority to govern the union of twenty-eight states and eight union territories is known as the Government of India, abbreviated as GoI. It is also known as the Central Government or simply the Centre. The government's headquarters are in New Delhi, India's capital.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImge