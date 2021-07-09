Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu Educational Body To Replace 'Centre' With 'Union Govt' In State Textbooks

Tamil Nadu Educational Services Corporation chief said that the current use of 'central govt' in school textbooks will be replaced with 'Union govt'.

Written By
Srishti Goel
Tamil Nadu

Picture Credit: PTI/Representative Image


The existing use of 'central government' in school textbooks would be replaced with 'union government,' according to Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation chief Dindigul I Leoni. Leoni, the corporation's newly appointed chairman, said Chief Minister M K Stalin had entrusted him with great responsibility and that he was ready to usher in change.

It will be 'union' not 'central govt' in textbooks: TN

When asked if he was ready for changes such as replacing the words central government (Mathiya Arasu) with union government (Ondryiya Arasu) in textbooks, he told reporters that people have begun to use the term quite well and that television networks have also used it on a regular basis.

"In the curricula too, the use of words central government will be changed and when books are printed for the next term, the words union government shall be used," he stated, adding that the company would fully commit to implementing the change. The DMK began referring to the 'central government' as 'union government' as soon as it took office in May, in line with its ideology of more autonomy for state governments.

READ | Tamil Nadu reports 3,367 new Covid cases, 64 deaths

Why DMK choose the word 'union'

According to the DMK, the word "union" strongly connoted the concept of federalism, and a debate over the topic occurred last month in the Assembly between the BJP and Chief Minister Stalin. Despite the fact that the use of the terms 'Ondriya Arasu,' a formal term made up entirely of pure Tamil language, is not new in the public domain or in official communications, the DMK government has been strictly adhering to it.

READ | Gadkari says he aims to reduce road accidents by 50 pc by 2025; praises Tamil Nadu

What is Union Government?

The Union government established by the Constitution of India as the legislative, executive, and judicial authority to govern the union of twenty-eight states and eight union territories is known as the Government of India, abbreviated as GoI. It is also known as the Central Government or simply the Centre. The government's headquarters are in New Delhi, India's capital.

READ | Tamil Nadu exports GI certified Madurai Malli and other flowers to USA and Dubai

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImge  

READ | BJP names ex-IPS officer Annamalai as Tamil Nadu unit chief
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND