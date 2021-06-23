Tamil Nadu FinMin PTR Assures Study Into AIADMK's Appointment Of Non-Tamils To Govt Posts

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan assured that the DMK-led state government would conduct a study into the appointment of non-Tamil individuals to government posts during the AIADMK regime, as per reports. The DMK Minister's remark came in the state Assembly in response to Tamilaga Vaazurimai Katchi (TVK) legislator Velmurugan's allegations of large-scale corruption in the recruitment to government posts and demanded a White Paper on the same.

Sharing a clip of his speech in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, TVK's Velmurugan claimed that over one crore people had registered themselves on the online portal and were awaiting jobs. He claimed that the erstwhile AIADMK government had assured government jobs to people who could not speak or talk Tamil and urged CM Stalin to repeal the legislation that enabled them to do so. In response to the TVK legislator, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that jobs for Tamils would be guaranteed by the DMK government at the earliest and that a study would be conducted into the appointments made by the erstwhile AIADMK government.

('The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu should take action to repeal the order of the Anna DMK government that anyone from any state who wants to ruin the employment dream of Tamil Nadu youth can join the Tamil Nadu government. The Employment Guarantee Act should be enacted,' - Velmurugan wrote on his Twitter: )

CM Stalin refuses to refer to Centre as 'Central government'

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Wednesday asserted that the state government would continue to refer to the Centre as the 'Union Government' and not as 'central government'. Addressing the state Assembly on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin noted that it wasn't a 'social crime' to refer to the Centre as the 'Union government' and justified it citing that the line 'India shall be a union of states' was present in the first line of the Constitution. Pointing out that the union of states is what led to the formation of the Union government, the Tamil Nadu CM highlighted that the DMK had identified India as the 'Indian Union' in its election manifesto in the year 1957 and stated that the party had continued to do so since then.

Quoting the speech of CN Annadurai from January 25, 1963, CM Stalin said that political sovereignty was upheld by the people, as per the Constitution and that legal sovereignty was divided between the federal union and its constituents. He also cited Rajaji on 'discarding excessive interference from the Centre' and 'Samashti' - the word coined by poet Ma Po Si to note that there was no harm in using 'Union government' and that they would continue to do so.