Tamil Nadu Government Cancels 10th Board Exams, After CBSE Decision Amid COVID-19 Surge

In a key development, the Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the State boards examination for class 10th Students. Citing instances of COVID infection in 14 schools in Thanjavur district of the State, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan asserted that by this step they will prevent the congregation of students that would have led to an increase in the COVID 19 cases. He further added that in the ever-worsening COVID situation, the State government was focusing on micro-containment and cancelling non-essential activities.

— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that that the State education board is already conducting the 12th boards, which is most likely to go on as per schedule.

CBSC Class 10th exam cancelled, 12th postponed

In a meeting held earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Education Minister Pokriyal and other government officials, keeping in mind the surge in COVID-19 cases, cancelled the CBSE board exams for class 10th and postponed the board exams of class12th.

As far as class 10th is concerned, students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. If a student is not satisfied with marks in the assessment, he/she can appear for the examination when the situation gets back to normal. For the class12th students, an exam schedule for a later date will be prepared after a review meeting on June 1.

In relation to this, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal is all set to hold another meeting with the top bureaucrats today, April 14, to chalk out plans to go about the entire process and the same will be communicated to the Education Ministers of the State in a virtual meeting, slated to be held tomorrow, April 15.

COVID tally in India

With 1,84,372 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India hit a record daily spike, pushing the active COVID-19 count to breach the 13 lakh mark, which comprises 9.84 per cent of the country's total infections. As per reports, five states- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.82 per cent of India's active COVID-19 cases which have breached the 11-lakh mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

India's cumulative caseload stands at 1,38,73,825, of which 1,23,36,036 recovered while the rest succumbed to the infection.

