Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Television-based Learning Programme For Class 10 Students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy on July 14 launched television-based learning for Class X students amid coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, the lessons for Class X students will be aired on state-run television channel Kalvi, which will initially broadcast two-and-a-half hours of teaching programmes during the weekdays. Kalvi in the Tamil language means 'Education' and the television channel is being promoted amid the coronavirus crisis to support alternate learning for students until schools are safe to reopen.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy launches a television-based learning programme for the Tenth standard students. The state run Kalvi television channel will air the programmes initially for two-and-a-half hours during all the weekdays. pic.twitter.com/HC5Gqdnc21 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 14, 2020

According to reports, the Tamil Nadu education department has also prepared video lessons for students of Class XII, which they can download from their school computers. Tamil Nadu government has been long providing free laptops to students of Classes XI and XII in state-run schools, so learners of Class XII will be able to make good use of those laptops and can download video lessons until educational institutions in the state reopen. The latest steps are being regarded as an interim measure for students to continue their education amid the ongoing health emergency.

COVID-19 in India

According to Ministry of Health, Tamil Nadu as of July 14 has recorded more than 1,47,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 4,526 people tested positive yesterday. As per the latest figures, at least 2,000 people have lost their lives in the state. Tamil Nadu is currently the second most affected region in India after Maharashtra. Meanwhile, India has logged in over 9,36,000 infections and more than 24,000 deaths.

