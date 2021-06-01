Tamil Nadu Govt Promotes All Students Between Class 1 And 8 Without Exams

Tamil Nadu government has promoted all students from class 1 to 8 without exams. The government has promoted all the students in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The exams could not be held in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

TN Govt promotes all students between class 1 and 8

Students and teachers were against the view of conducting offline exams considering the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The decision to cancel the exams and promote all students to the next grade has brought major relief to all the students and teachers. In the year 2020 as well, most of the states had to cancel the exams and promoted the students to next class without exams.

TN class 10 exam cancelled

Tamil Nadu government has already cancelled the class 10 exam due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10th) exam was scheduled to begin on May 5. The TN class 12 exam was postponed in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The decision regarding the class 12 exam will be taken soon. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu board had scheduled to conduct the class 12th exams from May 3 to 21. However, the board had rescheduled the exam due to the assembly elections. Hence, the exam was pushed to be held from May 5 to May 31. The exams will be held only after the COVID situation is conducive for exams.