Tamil Nadu Govt To Bear Expenses Of Students Admitted Under 7.5% Govt School Quota: CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin made a major announcement on Monday, September 20. He announced that under the Tamil Nadu quota the state government will take care of all the expenses of those students who have taken admission in professional and other courses under the 7.5 per cent government school students quota. This announcement was done while he was addressing a function that was organised at the Anna University campus. The function was organised to provide allotment letters to those students who have been admitted to various programmes under the quota. The programme was also attended by the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, and Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Chief Minister explains benefits

MK Stalin said that those students who can avail the benefits from the government will also be excluded from bearing counselling, tuition, and hostel fees on their own. The decision is likely to benefit 10,000 students. These will be the students who will be admitted to engineering programmes. Another 350 students who will be benefited are the ones who have taken admission to other professional programmes like fisheries, law, and agriculture in the current academic year.

The Minister further said, "The current government's period will be considered as the golden era of technical education in the state just as K. Kamaraj's rule was hailed as the golden era of school education in Tamil Nadu. Kalaignar Karunanidhi's period was praised for promoting collegiate education. It would give me the greatest of happiness if in a few years, a person meets me in a remote village and says: 'It is because of the Government Order you issued that I got placed in a big company or that I have established a company'."

TN CM Stalin on NEET abolition

On Thursday, 16 September, Stalin told a high-level conference of officials that the DMK government had protested against the NEET. The reports said that the Union administrator ion was "cold-hearted". He urged students and parents in the state not to be concerned about NEET, saying that every exam should be approached with enthusiasm and failures should not be viewed as such a major setback.