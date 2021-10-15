Tamil Nadu MRB Recruitment: Apply For 119 Food Safety Officer Posts

Tamil Nadu MRB Recruitment: The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) is recruiting candidates for the post of Food Safety Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website-mrb.tn.gov.in. The application procedure that started on October 13 will conclude on October 28, 2021.

This year, the Tamil Nadu MRB Recruitment drive is going to fill a total of 119 food safety officer vacancies on a temporary basis. Selected candidates will be recruited to the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department. Candidates can apply for the post by following the below-given steps and using the direct link given here - Tamil Nadu MRB Recruitment (Click Here)

TN MRB Recruitment 2021: Selection process | Application fees | Educational criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the written examination (CBT). Candidates applying for the post will have to pay the application fee of Rs 700.

Whereas, candidates belonging to the SC/SCA/ST/DAP (PH) category have to pay 350 as an application fee.

Having a Bachelor’s degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology, or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Sciences, or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology, or a Master’s Degree in Chemistry, or a Bachelor’s degree in medicine from a university recognised by the University Grants Commission

TN MRB Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply for food safety officer vacancies

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the Tamil Naidu MRB at www.mrb.tn.gov.in

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "online registration."

STEP 3:Creat an account.

STEP 4: Enter details in the application form

STEP 5: Submit all required documentation.

STEP 6: To complete the process pay the application fees.

STEP 7: Take a printout of the document for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock