Tamil Nadu: Physical Classes For 1-8 Closed Till Jan 10, Check Details Here

Tamil Nadu schools closing: Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the state government on December 31 informed about the restrictions. It has also been announced that there will be no physical classes for classes 1-8 till January 10, 2023. The highlights of the official notice can be checked here.

Official notice reads, "No physical classes for students of standard 1st to 8th till January 10. Physical classes for students of standard 9th to 12th and colleges to be held following all COVID-19 protocols. Weddings to be allowed with 100 persons and funerals with 50 personIt hs. No permission for UKG, LKG classes."

Tamil Nadu fears of Omicron community spread

Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said the 76 cases of Omicron on Friday was an indication of community spread of the coronavirus strain in the State and that vaccination was the only solution to prevent its further spread. The Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, talking to reporters here, said 34 students, including 10 girls, have tested Covid-19 positive in Chennai and were under treatment at a Covid Care Centre. "Today, we announced 76 new Omicron cases. This is an indication of the community spread of the virus. The satisfying news we receive is that those who are affected by Omicron have tested negative after four days of treatment and were discharged from hospitals after recovery," he said.

School Union urges Gujarat CM to discontinue offline classes amid rise in cases

Concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases, an association of schools in Gujarat on Friday urged Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to consider discontinuing offline education at schools in a phased manner. From November-end, primary schools for Classes 1 to 5 also resumed imparting lessons from their premises. "Though both online and offline modes are available at present, only 10 per cent of school students are taking advantage of online education, as 90 per cent are coming to schools. With cases of COVID-19 and its new variant Omicron rising, school students are also getting infected," the letter stated.