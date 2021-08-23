Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result To Be Declared Today At 11 Am, Check List Of Result Websites

Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th result: The Directorate of Government Examinations of Tamil Nadu is all set to release class 10th Result 2021. TN SSLC result 2021 will be announced on Monday, August 23 at 11 am. Registered candidates will be able to check their scorecards on the websites mentioned below post 11 am. Candidates waiting for results can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results once it is declared.

Tamil Nadu SSLC class 10 Results: Websites to check

tnresults.nic.in dge1.tn.nic.in dge2.tn.nic.in.

To be noted that this year like many other boards, Tamil Nadu board too did not conduct class 10th examinations due to COVID-19 pandemic situation. The Board is preparing SSLC 10th result 2021 on the basis of alternate evaluation criteria decided by them. This year, the Directorate of Government Examinations will be declaring the result on the basis of students’ performance in past examinations. In order to check the scorecards quickly, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth.

TN class 10 result 2021: Date and Time

TN SSLC Result 2021 will be declared on Monday, August 23, 2021

The result will be declared in the first half at 11 am

TN SSLC class 10 result: How To Check

Registered candidates should visit any of these websites- dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the SSLC result link that will be declared on the screen

Candidates will be asked to log in by entering their registration number and date of birth

After entering details the results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the marks memo and take a printout.

Candidates are hereby informed that the hard copy of marksheets will not be issued now. They should keep visiting the official website of the board and be in contact with the school to know marksheet distribution date.

Tamil Nadu Board has already announced class 12 final results. This year over 8.18 lakh students had registered for HSE or 12th exam in Tamil Nadu. State Ex-Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced in the assembly that all students of Class 9, 10 and Plus One in Tamil Nadu will be promoted without an exam this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.