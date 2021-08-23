Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result To Be Declared Today At 11 Am, Check List Of Result Websites

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th result: The Directorate of Government Examinations of Tamil Nadu is all set to release class 10th Result 2021. TN SSLC result 2021 will be announced on Monday, August 23 at 11 am. Registered candidates will be able to check their scorecards on the websites mentioned below post 11 am. Candidates waiting for results can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results once it is declared.
To be noted that this year like many other boards, Tamil Nadu board too did not conduct class 10th examinations due to COVID-19 pandemic situation. The Board is preparing SSLC 10th result 2021 on the basis of alternate evaluation criteria decided by them. This year, the Directorate of Government Examinations will be declaring the result on the basis of students’ performance in past examinations. In order to check the scorecards quickly, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth.
Tamil Nadu Board has already announced class 12 final results. This year over 8.18 lakh students had registered for HSE or 12th exam in Tamil Nadu. State Ex-Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced in the assembly that all students of Class 9, 10 and Plus One in Tamil Nadu will be promoted without an exam this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Taking into consideration the unusual situation being faced by teachers and students, the views of parents besides the opinion of experts, the students of standards: 9, 10 and 11, facing the annual/board exams in 2020-21 education year, are announced as passed without writing the examinations," the ex-Chief Minister had said.