Tamil Nadu SSLC Result Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Class 10th Scorecards

Tamil Nadu SSLC result: The Directorate of Government Examinations of Tamil Nadu has released class 10th result 2021. The Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2021 has been announced on Monday, August 23 at 11 am. Registered candidates waiting to check the results can do the same now on any of the websites mentioned below. Candidates can also follow the steps mentioned below to check their results. The direct link to access results has also been attached below.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result Websites

tnresults.nic.in dge1.tn.nic.in dge2.tn.nic.in.

TN SSLC Class 10 result 2021: Steps To Check Scorecards

Registered candidates will have to visit any of the websites mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link which reads Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2021

Post doing this, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required details like registration number and date of birth

Post entering details and clicking on submit, the SSLC class 10 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the marks memo and take a printout.

Candidates are hereby informed that the hard copy of marksheets will not be issued now. They should keep visiting the official website of board and be in contact with the school to know marksheet distribution date.

This year Tamil Nadu board decided not to conduct board exams. This step was taken due to the COVID-19 situation in state as well as the country. The schools have prepared SSLC 10th result 2021 on the basis of alternate evaluation criteria decided by the state board. This year, result have been announced on the basis of students’ performance in past examinations.

Tamil Nadu Board in the month of July announced class 12 final results. This year over 8.18 lakh students had registered for HSE or 12th exam in Tamil Nadu. State Ex-Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced in the assembly that all students of Class 9, 10 and Plus One in Tamil Nadu will be promoted without an exam this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Taking into consideration the unusual situation being faced by teachers and students, the views of parents besides the opinion of experts, the students of standards: 9, 10 and 11, facing the annual/board exams in 2020-21 education year, are announced as passed without writing the examinations," the ex-Chief Minister had said.