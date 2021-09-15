Tamil Nadu Student Commits Suicide Day After Assembly Passes Anti-NEET Bill

In an unfortunate development, another student committed suicide amid the NEET row in Tamil Nadu. The student from Vellore district chose to end her life after allegedly buckling under the pressure of the examination. The medical aspirant is said to have hung herself at her house. Sixteen students have died so far due to the pressure of NEET 2021, as per Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramaniam. Her death comes even as the Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts a bill to scrap NEET 2021 for admission to medical courses this year.

Amid the score of deaths in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has also planned to organize counselling sessions for students who took the entrance exam this year. The counselling session will be conducted in the coming days over the telephone by various divisions of the State war-room, which had been build for COVID-related assistance in respective districts.

Tamil Nadu adopts anti-NEET Bill

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a bill to scrap the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET).Chief Minister MK Stalin introduced the Bill and all parties, including the main opposition AIADMK and its ally PMK, and Congress, supported the bill. The bill will provide admission to medical courses based on Class XII marks to ensure 'social justice.'

According to the details of the bill, admission to UG courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine, and homoeopathy will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination, (Class XII). The opposition BJP however staged a walkout, protesting against the government's move.

Opposing the bill, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai stated that even if one 'stands upside down', NEET cannot be banned in the state. BJP Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan who had staged a walkout explained the reason behind BJP's protest saying, "Economically weaker sections are not getting any opportunity to get the medical seats. nor are they so equipped. As far as this 7.5% reservation is concerned, particularly for the govt school students, in the last year itself, increase in the number of students in the medical institutions."