Tamil Nadu To Bring Bill In Legislative Assembly Seeking Exemption From NEET

The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has decided to bring a bill in the Legislative Assembly seeking a permanent exemption to the state from NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) on Monday. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Stalin stated that the test (NEET) has become a major issue for the country and that his government will bring a bill soliciting an exemption to the state.

Stalin's statement came after a 19-year-old medical aspirant was found dead at his home in Salem, hours ahead of the NEET exam on Sunday. The student identified as Dhanus was a medical aspirant and was preparing for admissions to undergraduate medical courses in different colleges across India. As per the police, the boy committed suicide, prompted allegedly by the anxiety of failure in his attempt to clear the test.

Stalin expresses concern over NEET

Concerned over the issue, CM Stalin said, "Another death on the altar of NEET. Let education be a qualification and let destroy qualifications alone for the education itself which is injustice. Tomorrow we will bring the Permanent Exemption Bill for NEET. Let us take NEET as an issue of the Indian subcontinent."

Rahul Gandhi says, BJP is blind to student's distress

Notably, earlier this week, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on the Narendra Modi-led Central government for being "blind to student's distress" after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition seeking appropriate directions and orders to the authorities concerned for rescheduling or deferring the NEET UG- 21.

Gandhi had said, "Government of India (GOI) is blind to the students' distress. Postpone the NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance." The NEET 2021 examination was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG), formerly the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), is an all India pre-medical entrance test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS), and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses in government and private institutions in India and also, for those intending to pursue primary medical qualification overseas.

(Inputs: ANI)

(Image: PTI, Representative Image)