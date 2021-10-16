Tamil Nadu To Reopen Schools For Kindergarten, Playschool Students From Nov 1; See Details

Tamil Nadu government has decided that it will be reopening schools for physical classes for students. The announcement for the same was made by Chief Minister M.K Stalin. He announced the resumption of offline classes for Anganwadi, Play School, and Kindergarten students. Since the schools will be reopened soon, all the employees of Anganwadi, Playschools, and Kindergarten have been told to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

They have been asked to get vaccinated before November 1, 2021. Along with giving permission to reopen schools, government has also given a nod to reopening of private tuition centres. However, at every educational place, it is compulsory to follow COVID-19 protocols. This order comes in line with Tamil Nadu government allowing schools to start offline classes for classes 1 to 8. All the above mentioned decision has been taken after considering the view of experts, educationists, and parents.

Dr. Uma Maheswari, Social Scientist and Professor said, "Reopening of Kindergartens and play schools are good. Children need to interact with their classmates and teachers physically. However, we should not let our guards down as it is a dangerous disease and the pandemic can come back. So teachers and other staff at these play schools and kindergartens have to be well aware of the pitfalls and act accordingly."

Tamil Nadu Schools: Reopening Dates

Play Schools, Anganwadis, and Kindergarten schools are allowed to reopen on November 1, 2021.

Schools will also reopen for classes 1-8 from November 1, 2021.

Students of classes 9 to 12 are already taking offline classes from September 1, 2021.

COVID-19 Protocols in state

The Tamil Nadu government has eased several COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Now temples are allowed to be opened seven days a week. Earlier it was opening from Monday to Thursday. From tomorrow, October 17, 2021, the general public would be allowed to beaches. A total of 100 people will be allowed to attend weddings from November 1, 2021