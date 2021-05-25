Tamil Nadu Universities All Set To Conduct Online Exams For College Students From June 15

All the Tamil Nadu universities are all set to conduct their examinations from June 15, 2021. The TN university exams will be held online mode from June 15 for all the courses and candidates. According to reports, the state government announced its major decision about the Tamil Nadu university exams date on official notice. All the candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about their exams for quite some time now. Candidates are advised to take note of this Tamil Nadu universities online exams date and start preparing for it.

Tamil Nadu University exams date

It was also announced that the re-exam for students who had appeared in February 2021 exam will also be conducted between June 15 to July 15, 2021. In the official notice, it was mentioned that all Tamil Nadu universities except Anna University will be conducting their semester-end examinations and also the arrear exams starting from June 15 to July 15, 2021. The govt has also shared important details regarding the result of these exams. It was declared that the results for the online exams conducted between the stipulated date will be announced before July 30, 2021. All the candidates are advised to keep checking with their respective college and websites of the college to know about all the latest updates and important news related to their Tamil Nadu University exams. The decision to postpone and conduct the exams online was taken because of the current pandemic situation in the state. The TN university exams will be held for all semesters except the first-year students.

Recently, Tamil Nadu Open University, Chennai also released an official notification to make an announcement regarding the term-end examinations. The Tamil Nadu government has extended its complete lockdown in the state till May 31, 2021. The official notice read as, “the Term End Examinations May 2021 scheduled by the TNOU from 27.05.2021 to 16.06.2021 is postponed to conduct from 16-06-2021 to 07-07-2021. The learners are informed to get ready for their examinations.” It was also shared that the last date to submit the assignments is extended till June 10, 2021. All the students are requested to keep checking the official websites of the universities and colleges to know about any changes in the exam dates and also the latest updates and news.

Image: Shutterstock