Tamil Nadu's LoP Seeks Clarity From CM Stalin On NEET, Says No Direct Response Received

Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Edappadi Palaniswami sought clarification from CM MK Stalin over the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) exams for medical admissions and asked if it would be held this year. Amid growing calls to cancel NEET for the students of Tamil Nadu, former CM EPS claimed that the state government had not issued a clear response on the matter earlier when he raised the issue in the state Assembly earlier. AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami claimed that CM Stalin had not issued a 'direct response' when asked if NEETR would be conducted this year and accordingly if students should prepare for it.

EPS asks CM Stalin to provide clarity on NEET exams

"When I asked in the House if NEET will be held or not this year and if so, whether the students should prepare for it, the Honourable Chief Minister did not give a direct reply," Edappadi Palaniswami said.

Edappadi Palaniswami noted that CM Stalin had only said that the Justice A K Rajan Committee has been set up by the state government to study the impact of NEET and that further action would be taken based on its recommendations. When he was chief minister, the government provided 7.5% reservation in medical admissions for government school students clearing NEET and this had benefited over 400 students, Palaniswami added. Whilst continuing to "strongly" oppose NEET, the then AIADMK government also helped government school students prepare for it by changing the syllabus accordingly and also conducting coaching classes, he said.

('In the 2021 Assembly General Election, DMK supremo MK Stalin during his election campaign, promised Tamil Nadu students that NEET will be cancelled as soon as we take charge of the state,' EPS wrote)

('Is there a NEET exam this year? Should students be ready if they need to? I asked CM Stalin on this but he did not respond directly to it. Do students take the NEET exam? I urge the government to clarify that,' EPS wrote)

இந்த ஆண்டு நீட் தேர்வு உண்டா?இல்லையா? நீட் இருப்பின் மாணவர்கள் தயாராக வேண்டுமா?வேண்டாமா? என கேட்டதற்கு மாண்புமிகு @CMOTamilnadu அவர்கள் இதற்கு நேரடியாக பதில் அளிக்கவில்லை. மாணவர்கள் நீட் தேர்வில் பங்கேற்பதா? வேண்டாமா? என்பதை அரசு தெளிவுபடுத்த வேண்டும் என கேட்டுக்கொள்கிறேன்.(2/2) — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@EPSTamilNadu) June 26, 2021

Earlier, former Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam had written to PM Modi urging him to exempt Tamil Nadu students from attempting the NEET examinations. CM Stalin, during his visit to Delhi to meet PM Modi, had submitted a memorandum that included the cancellation of NEET exams for the state of Tamil Nadu. Both AIADMK and DMK have opposed the conduct of NEET exams for the students of the state with Stalin's party vowing to scrap NEET when it came to power but is still yet to do so.

One of the grounds for their opposition is that such tests went against social justice and denied opportunities to students from socially disadvantaged groups and aspirants from rural regions. NEET continues to be one of the much politically debated issues in Tamil Nadu. On June 5, the Tamil Nadu government had announced cancellation of class 12 state board public examinations and said a panel would be set up to decide on awarding marks to students and such marks shall be the criteria for admission to college courses.