TANCA Registration 2021 Begins At Tanca.annauniv.edu, Here's How To Apply

Tanca registration 2021: The Anna University of Chennai has started the counselling registration for Tamil Nadu Common Admissions also known as TANCA. Interested students who want to register themselves for the TANCA counselling can visit the official website which is tanca.annauniv.edu. Candidates are hereby informed that the registration process will be held online. Interested candidates should make sure to apply before September 22 as no application will be accepted post-deadline. Interested students are also advised to check eligibility before applying for TANCA 2021. Candidates can also follow the steps mentioned here to register themselves and apply for courses.
Eligible applicants will be those who have completed a bachelor's degree or equivalent and scored at least 50 percent on the qualifying exam. For candidates falling under reserved categories, a minimum of 45 percent is required. Along with TANCET 2021 score, the applicant should also have a valid TANCET 2021 score or a valid GATE score (2019/2020/2021) in the relevant stream of engineering/technology, or a valid GATE qualifying score (2019/2020/2021) in engineering science (XE) and life science (XL) papers.