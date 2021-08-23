TANCA Registration 2021 Begins At Tanca.annauniv.edu, Here's How To Apply

Tanca registration 2021: The Anna University of Chennai has started the counselling registration for Tamil Nadu Common Admissions also known as TANCA. Interested students who want to register themselves for the TANCA counselling can visit the official website which is tanca.annauniv.edu. Candidates are hereby informed that the registration process will be held online. Interested candidates should make sure to apply before September 22 as no application will be accepted post-deadline. Interested students are also advised to check eligibility before applying for TANCA 2021. Candidates can also follow the steps mentioned here to register themselves and apply for courses.

TANCA 2021 Registration Process

In order to be eligible to fill the form, students will have to get themselves registered first

For the students who have qualified GATE, they have to complete the registration process and login into the website

For those students who qualified TANCET, they can log in using the existing login credentials

TANCA 2021 Registration: How to apply

Registered candidates should visit the official website of the university which is tanca.annauniv.edu.

On the homepage, candidates will have to log in using the required credentials

Post doing this, candidates will have to fill in the form by filling required details

Candidates should not forget to attach all the required supporting documents and submit the form

Candidates are advised to take a screenshot of the confirmation page for future reference

TANCA: Eligibility

Eligible applicants will be those who have completed a bachelor's degree or equivalent and scored at least 50 percent on the qualifying exam. For candidates falling under reserved categories, a minimum of 45 percent is required. Along with TANCET 2021 score, the applicant should also have a valid TANCET 2021 score or a valid GATE score (2019/2020/2021) in the relevant stream of engineering/technology, or a valid GATE qualifying score (2019/2020/2021) in engineering science (XE) and life science (XL) papers.