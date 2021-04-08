TANCET 2021 Anna University Scorecard Is Out: Here's How To Download @tancet.annauniv.edu/

Quick links:
TANCET 2021 (Image Source: Shutterstock)
The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2021 scorecard is out for Anna University. The TANCET 2021 scorecard will be available for download on the website, of which a direct link will be provided below along with a tutorial. Candidates who appeared for the TANCET 2021 exam are requested to visit the website and download the scorecard as soon as possible as they will have to be produced and submitted at the time of admission. Here's everything you need to know about how to download the Anna University scorecard along with other important information related to the TANCET result 2021.
Beginning Date of TANCET Scorecard download: April 8, 2021
Last Date of TANCET Scorecard download: April 22, 2021
The TANCET scorecard download is only available on the website until April 22, 2021. Hence, candidates are requested to take an action shortly. In case the candidate has procured a hard copy of the scorecard but misplaced it, later on, will have to request a duplicate by paying Rs.100 along with a written draft initiating the request to the TANCET Secretary. Meanwhile, students who are qualified for admissions can begin taking part in the counselling process and other formalities required to gain admission to the University.
Direct link to download TANCET 2021 scorecard
TANCET is a state-level entrance examination held annually by Anna University for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan. Many educational bodies including regional campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, government-aided colleges and self-financing colleges opt to admit the candidates on the basis of the score obtained in TANCET result 2021 only.