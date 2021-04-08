TANCET 2021 Anna University Scorecard Is Out: Here's How To Download @tancet.annauniv.edu/

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2021 scorecard is out for Anna University. The TANCET 2021 scorecard will be available for download on the website, of which a direct link will be provided below along with a tutorial. Candidates who appeared for the TANCET 2021 exam are requested to visit the website and download the scorecard as soon as possible as they will have to be produced and submitted at the time of admission. Here's everything you need to know about how to download the Anna University scorecard along with other important information related to the TANCET result 2021.

TANCET 2021 Scorecard

Important Dates

Beginning Date of TANCET Scorecard download: April 8, 2021

Last Date of TANCET Scorecard download: April 22, 2021

Tutorial for TANCET Scorecard Download

Visit the official website of TANCET Anna University at tancet.annauniv.edu/ Click on the "Result & Score Card" tab displayed on the menu. The candidate will be required to login to their email ID and password that they had produced at the time of the application process to proceed to the next page. The next page will reveal the appropriate result and Anna University scorecard of the particular candidate. Please note that the scorecard must be immediately downloaded and taken a print out for future reference. The hard copy will then be used at the time of admission.

The TANCET scorecard download is only available on the website until April 22, 2021. Hence, candidates are requested to take an action shortly. In case the candidate has procured a hard copy of the scorecard but misplaced it, later on, will have to request a duplicate by paying Rs.100 along with a written draft initiating the request to the TANCET Secretary. Meanwhile, students who are qualified for admissions can begin taking part in the counselling process and other formalities required to gain admission to the University.

Direct link to download TANCET 2021 scorecard

More about TANCET

TANCET is a state-level entrance examination held annually by Anna University for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan. Many educational bodies including regional campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, government-aided colleges and self-financing colleges opt to admit the candidates on the basis of the score obtained in TANCET result 2021 only.

