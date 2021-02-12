TANCET 2021 Registration Date Extended Till February 16 - Full Revised Schedule Provided

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2021 is a state-level entrance examination that is organized by Anna University, Chennai annually. The registration for the examinations have already begun. However, the last date for applying online has been extended. Check more details on the revised schedule below.

TANCET 2021 - Important Dates

TANCET 2021 Application form was released on the website earlier this year on 19 January 2021. The last date to submit applications was initially set at 12 February 2021 but has now been extended to 16 February 2021. Applicants are requested to fill the application before 5 pm IST on 16 February.

Last date to Register - February 16, 2021

Checking Final Status of Application - February 23, 2021

Download TANCET Exam 2021 Hall Tickets - March 5, 2021

Please note that the entrance exam for MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan will be held on March 20 and 21, 2021.

MBA Exam - March 20, 2021 (2:30 pm - 4:30 pm)

MCA Exam - March 20, 2021 (10:00 am - 12:00 noon)

ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan - March 21, 2021 (10:00 am - 12:00 noon)

TANCET 2021 Registration

Visit the official website of TANCET 2021 - https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet/tac21/

The applicant must log in or register for an account.

For registration, the applicant will be asked to fill in their basic details like Name, Date of Birth, Gender.

The Choice of Examination tab is also provided with which the applicant can register for 1 or more than 1 entrance exam. Pleas'e note that the applicants are required to fill only one application form regardless of the number of entrance tests they will take.

The applicant will then have to create a strong email id and password and verify for the same.

Once registered, log into the website with the email id and password.

The application form will be displayed on the screen and the following details will have to be mentioned -

Name, Date of Birth, Gender, SSLC Reg. No., Year of Passing, HSC / Diploma Year of Passing, Course, Specialization / Group & Year of Passing Nationality, Nativity, Community, Entrance Test Centre, Address Line 1, City, State, Pincode, Mobile Number & Email ID.

Upload the scanned image of passport size photograph, which must be JPEG format within the size of 20KB to 30KB size.

Proceed to pay. Applicants from the General category must pay Rs. 600/- as the application fee. SC/ ST/ SCA category candidates are obliged to pay Rs. 300/- as the application fee.

The application form must then be printed and safely kept until further use.

